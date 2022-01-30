Chrissy Teigen is in love with her 'extremely comfy' 'Birkenstock-esque' fendi sandals

American media personality and model Chrissy Teigen keeps her fans and followers updated with the current happenings in her life on social media.

The model, who often shares her statement fashion choices online, recently revealed her most comfortable accessory.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the Lip Synch Battle star dropped a bunch of her super cool pictures, where she was seen modelling a stunning pair of her new fuzzy ‘Birkenstock-esque’ slippers.

Sharing the pictures, in the caption, Teigen, 36, wrote, "This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say this…well they are extremely comfy."





Sporting the Fendi's signature shearling strappy sandals — worth $1,050, she continued, "If u are following along on this very important journey, I currently have many a Birkenstock and Birkenstock-esque shoe en route and I couldn't be more excited," she added. "John not so much but consider it my revenge for his pants lately. If you see me in heels, they will no longer be ones that throb the bunion mom so graciously passed down to me and my tingers, toe fingers, will not jam. It's an exciting time, ladies and gentlemen!!!"

With the fuzzy pair of her new sandals, the Cravings author paired an oversized jeans and a brown blazer - layered over a white blouse tied at the waist.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, also unveiled her latest tattoo of an elephant on her left wrist following a session with tattoo artist Daniel Winter (a.k.a. Winter Stone) on her IG Story.



