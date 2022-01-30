 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Willem Dafoe debuts as SNL host, jokes about having ‘vibe of a sociopath’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Willem Dafoe debuts as SNL host, jokes about having ‘vibe of a sociopath’
Willem Dafoe debuts as SNL host, jokes about having ‘vibe of a sociopath’ 

Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The actor, who recently reprised his iconic Green Goblin character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, delivered a hilarious monologue as he shared his acting methods, leaving audience in fits.

He began his monologue by speaking about the excitement in returning to New York, from where he began his acting career.

"It's good to be back home in New York. This is where I started," Dafoe said. "I moved here when I was 21, had no money and rented an apartment on 10th and Avenue A for 200 bucks a month."

He continued, "And that's where I learned how to act. For example, I had to act like I enjoyed having a bathtub in my kitchen."

The Lighthouse actor, who was joined by celebrity guest, singer Katy Perry on the show, continued entertaining the viewers as he joked about his roles throughout the years, responding to criticism that his acting is "over the top."

"I can't help that I have an expressive face," Dafoe, 64, explained. "I can't control it. I don't think about controlling it. I'm not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino."

He added, "Maybe that's why people come up to me and say, 'You know what role you'd be perfect for? The Joker.' It's always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath."

Dafoe's SNL monologue also gave a nod to his Wisconsin roots as the actor concluded it with an accent from Appleton. Watch his opening monologue here.



More From Entertainment:

American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch

American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch
Katy Perry pairs bold make-up with Covid-19 test jewellery for ‘SNL’: see pics

Katy Perry pairs bold make-up with Covid-19 test jewellery for ‘SNL’: see pics
Kendall Jenner gives fans major style envy as she rocks vibrant ensemble for outing with pal

Kendall Jenner gives fans major style envy as she rocks vibrant ensemble for outing with pal
Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'

Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'
Prince George could be 'envious' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Prince George could be 'envious' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Chrissy Teigen is in love with her 'extremely comfy' 'Birkenstock-esque' fendi sandals

Chrissy Teigen is in love with her 'extremely comfy' 'Birkenstock-esque' fendi sandals
Gwyneth Paltrow says THIS about ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow says THIS about ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson
Prince Charles 'loves' Prince Harry but will not make 'grand gesture' for reunion

Prince Charles 'loves' Prince Harry but will not make 'grand gesture' for reunion
Kourtney Kardashian shares throwback photos with Travis Barker before they were a couple

Kourtney Kardashian shares throwback photos with Travis Barker before they were a couple
Prince Andrew ‘shouted’ at royal staffer due to ongoing sex abuse trial?

Prince Andrew ‘shouted’ at royal staffer due to ongoing sex abuse trial?
Adele called off Las Vegas residency due to relationship issues with Rich Paul: reports

Adele called off Las Vegas residency due to relationship issues with Rich Paul: reports

Crypto billionaire Broke Pierce buys hotel in Puerto Rico for THIS whopping sum

Crypto billionaire Broke Pierce buys hotel in Puerto Rico for THIS whopping sum

Latest

view all