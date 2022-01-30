Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from Covid-19, says health minister

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from COVID-19

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has finally recovered from COVID-19 and subsequent pneumonia after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

The crucial update about the veteran songstress making a full recovery from COVID-19 was first shared by the Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday in an exclusive statement given to India Today.

He later confirmed to ANI that Mangeshkar was no longer suffering from pneumonia either, and was now recovering.

“I spoke to the doctor who is treating Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on ventilator but now after 15 days, she is no more on ventilator,” Tope said.

He went on to add, “Only oxygen is being given to her. She is opening up her eyes, speaking to doctor. She has weakness and infection is also there. But she is much better now and responding to treatment.”

Last week, it was reported that there had been marginal improvement in Mangeshkar's health since she tested positive for COVID-19.



