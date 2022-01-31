Prince Charles under threat to ‘face more direct questioning’ over Prince Andrew’s case

Experts warn Prince Charles will be probed more often with questions regarding Prince Andrew’s case than the Queen is facing today.



This warning has been issued by the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith during one of his interviews with Express UK.

He started off by that Prince Charles will undoubtedly “face more direct questions” than were “ever raised to the Queen” who was been afforded “an awful lot of leeway.”

“When the kids are in charge, then they’re going to be in trouble,” he put it simply.

Especially considering Prince Charles will never command anywhere close the level of respect that the Queen has managed to maintain.

Everything “is going to be a whole different ball game” for King Charles to deal with. Mainly because “It's going to be a very different monarchy, and it's going to be one that's going to be very easy to criticize openly, and challenge openly.”