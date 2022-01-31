Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub," said Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

The statement comes hours after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. They said they are committed to continuing to work with the company, a spokesperson for their Archewell foundation said on Sunday.



Singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. read more

Harry and Meghan signed a series of corporate deals, including to produce and host podcasts for Spotify, as part of their efforts to make a living following their split with Britain's royal family announced in 2020.

"Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," the spokesperson said.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."