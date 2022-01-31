 
Monday Jan 31 2022
'Gehraiyaan' director weighs in on film's OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'

Monday Jan 31, 2022

‘Gehraiyaan’ director weighs in on film’s OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'

Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra recently shed light on his decision to release the much-anticipated movie on a digital platform and not in theatres.

The upcoming movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Sidhhant Chaturvedi, is already creating a massive buzz among movie lovers for its intriguing plot and fresh combination of actors.

The project was expected hit box office with a major blow however its release was moved to OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Talking about his decision, the Indian filmmaker who has helmed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons, said, “I grew up on films I absolutely loved and admired, and which made me want to become a filmmaker," reported Hindustan Times.

“I have watched all of them on TV, DVDs and my laptop. I have always felt a good story will connect regardless of how and where you watch it,” he explained.

The filmmaker revealed that due to Covid-19, he would have to hold the movie to get it a theatrical release. “I really didn’t want to keep holding this film for long. It was ready and I felt the need to put it out.”

“I always set out to make this film for a mature audience, and that is already there on OTT platforms,” he added.

