 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic note amid her romance with Pete Davidson, saying ‘I love setting goals and reaching them.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note in her stories, saying “Dear me in 6 months. I will make you proud.”

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Commenting on her own post, Kim Kardashian said, “I love setting goals and reaching them!”

In another story, the mother of four said, “I love people who hustle in silence then pop up with crazy results.”

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian also shared words of wisdom, saying “Trust the timing of your life. If it comes, let it come. If it goes, let it go. It’s not rejection. It’s divine redirection.”

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim's statement comes after her net worth boosts to $1.8bn recently.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment
Prince Charles is joining Weibo

Prince Charles is joining Weibo
Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?
Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?
Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report

Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo

Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo
Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup

Latest

view all