Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele is reportedly living at beau Rich Paul’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California to mend their shrivelling relationship.

According to The Sun, the Hello hit-maker is making all possible efforts to ‘save’ her romance with Paul which has reportedly become ‘strained’.

An insider spilled to the outlet, “Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.”

The publication also reported that the lovebirds haven’t been spending much time with each other lately due to her Las Vegas residency.

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show,” the source explained.

The Easy On Me singer was reportedly not happy that Paul didn’t show up to support her when Weekend With Adele shows were cancelled.

“She needed him there, but he couldn’t because he has his own busy career too,” the outlet quoted its source while adding that the 33-year-old singer is going through ‘an emotional and stressful time.’

“Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things. They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks,” it added.

Earlier, it was reported that Adele kept taking phone calls during her shows’ rehearsals.

She was also seen ‘shouting and sobbing’ on the phone due to which she couldn’t perform and called off her residency.