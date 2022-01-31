 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship
Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele is reportedly living at beau Rich Paul’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California to mend their shrivelling relationship.

According to The Sun, the Hello hit-maker is making all possible efforts to ‘save’ her romance with Paul which has reportedly become ‘strained’.

An insider spilled to the outlet, “Adele is staying at Rich’s house in Beverly Hills just trying to fix their relationship because things have become strained.”

The publication also reported that the lovebirds haven’t been spending much time with each other lately due to her Las Vegas residency. 

“They barely saw each other at the beginning of the month because he was away for work and she was trying to focus on the Vegas show,” the source explained.

The Easy On Me singer was reportedly not happy that Paul didn’t show up to support her when Weekend With Adele shows were cancelled. 

“She needed him there, but he couldn’t because he has his own busy career too,” the outlet quoted its source while adding that the 33-year-old singer is going through ‘an emotional and stressful time.’

“Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things. They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks,” it added.

Earlier, it was reported that Adele kept taking phone calls during her shows’ rehearsals. 

She was also seen ‘shouting and sobbing’ on the phone due to which she couldn’t perform and called off her residency. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify
Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment
Prince Charles is joining Weibo

Prince Charles is joining Weibo
Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?
Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?

Latest

view all