Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Podcaster Joe Rogan has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.



He posted a 10-minute video to Instagram late on Sunday night addressing the controversy hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

In his video message, Joe Rogan promised to do his best in the future to balance things out.

Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests.

He said that he was only seeking to have conversations with people who have 'differing opinions.'

'I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people', he added.

He shared the video with caption, "My thoughts on the latest controversy with @spotify".




