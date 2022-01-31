 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Podcaster Joe Rogan has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

He posted a 10-minute video to Instagram late on Sunday night addressing the controversy hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.

In his video message, Joe Rogan promised to do his best in the future to balance things out.

Rogan apologized to Spotify for the backlash but defended inviting contentious guests.

He said that he was only seeking to have conversations with people who have 'differing opinions.'

'I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial. I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people', he added.

He shared the video with caption, “My thoughts on the latest controversy with @spotify”.


More From Entertainment:

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship
Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement
Prince Charles hopes world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’

Prince Charles hopes world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after falling from apartment
Prince Charles is joining Weibo

Prince Charles is joining Weibo
Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?
Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Latest

view all