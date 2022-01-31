BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

 
BTS member Jimin on Monday underwent a surgery for appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19
BTS member Jimin on Monday underwent a surgery for appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19, the group’s agency Big Hit Music announced on Weverse.

Big Hit Music updated fans about Jimin’s condition with an official statement shared on the Korean platform that read, “We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin.”

“Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test,” the statement explained.

It went on to add, “He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

Big Hit also shared updates from the medical staff, according to whom Jimin’s surgery was successful and he is now in recovery.

“He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," said Big Hit.

Earlier in December, three other members of BTS, namely RM, Jin, and Suga, had also tested positive for COVID-19. 

