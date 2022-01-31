 
pakistan
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Armed security forces personnel riding in a military van. Photo: ISPR/ file
Armed security forces personnel riding in a military van. Photo: ISPR/ file

  • ISPR say terrorist was gunned down in crossfire during an intelligence-based operation.
  • Say weapons and ammunition found in possession of terrorist who was killed.
  • Say terrorist involved in target killing, kidnapping and other terror activities.

A terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Dossali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the crossfire took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area, which was conducted over reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR further stated that weapons and ammunition was found in possession of the terrorist who was killed.

Read more: Security forces kill terrorist, recover weapons and ammunition: ISPR

The terrorist, identified as Mobeen alias Majrooh, was involved in activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, ISPR added.

More From Pakistan:

SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project

SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project
Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan

Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan
Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues

Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues
'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law

'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law
Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline

Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline
SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi

SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi
After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law

After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law
Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change

Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change

Latest

view all