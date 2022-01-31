Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

Armed security forces personnel riding in a military van. Photo: ISPR/ file

A terrorist was gunned down in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Dossali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.



A statement issued by the military's media wing said that the crossfire took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the area, which was conducted over reported presence of terrorists.

The ISPR further stated that weapons and ammunition was found in possession of the terrorist who was killed.

The terrorist, identified as Mobeen alias Majrooh, was involved in activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, ISPR added.