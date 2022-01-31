 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Fans of the British royal family may finally get a chance to see senior royals reuniting with the Queen in March
Fans of the British royal family may finally get a chance to see senior royals reuniting with the Queen in March

Fans of the British royal family may finally be getting a chance to see senior royals reuniting with the Queen in March thanks to the firm scheduling a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

After scaling down many key occasions, the royal family is all set to mark the Commonwealth Day 2022, with The Commonwealth’s official Twitter account sharing, “"#CommonwealthDay 2022 will be celebrated on 14 March with a service held at Westminster Abbey and virtual events.”

“Given that it is Her Majesty's Jubilee Year, there will be a special focus on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the #Commonwealth,” the tweet further read.

While it remains unclear whether members of the royal family will be in attendance, the annual event has seen the presence of the Queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex in the past.

The family marked the day last year with a special appearance on the BBC’s Commonwealth Day programme after the annual service was cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't quit lucrative Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't quit lucrative Spotify deal
John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February
Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children
BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Latest

view all