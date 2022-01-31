 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Reuters

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

By
Reuters

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Dolce & Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday
Dolce & Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday

Italian luxury group Dolce & Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday in a joint statement with animal rights association Humane Society International.

"The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged," said the group's communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai.

The label will switch to eco-fur garments and accessories, while continuing to collaborate with master furriers to preserve jobs and know-how.

In a push to appeal to younger customers, increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, many brands have already committed to banning animal fur including Armani, Kering, Prada, Valentino, Versace, Moncler and luxury e-commerce platform Yoox Net-a-Porter. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children
Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason

Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason
BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify
Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship
Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Latest

view all