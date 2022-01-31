 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'

Lily Collins couldn't hold back herself from showering compliments over Genesis member and her father Phil Collins as he turned 71 on January 30.

Taking to Instagram on January 30, the Emily in Paris star penned down an adorable note to gush over her dad on his special day.

The Mirror, Mirror actor dropped a cute photo of her childhood in which Collins can be seen sitting on her father’s shoulders.

She captioned the postcard-worthy snap, “Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most.”

“We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you,” she added.

Expressing gratitude towards the Another Day in Paradise song-maker for gifting Collins priceless moments all her life, she wrote, “I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share."

"Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today,” she added.

