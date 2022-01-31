Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had raised questions over their royal patronages after the couple had decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Following their shocking move the Queen had reportedly decided to delay distributing the vacant royal patronages among the royal family as she did not want to “antagonise” them.

According to The Mirror, the couple, despite wanting to give up their titles, allegedly still wanted to keep their roles after they released a message which read: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

However, the Queen fired back with a statement of her own clarifying what would happen to their roles.

It read: "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

Two years since Megxit, royal watchers wondered what had happened to the roles since they were still vacant.

This week, she made the first move in reappointing titles that formerly belonged to the Sussexes after it was announced that Kate Middleton would take Harry’s title and become the new patron of English rugby.

As per an insider to the Daily Mail, the delay came as “she didn't want to risk antagonising Prince Harry, especially as he's spent his first two years of freedom making shocking claims about the royal family”.

The source told the newspaper: "People just tread a bit carefully when it comes to them."