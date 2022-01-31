 
entertainment
Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra

Sources have finally shed some light on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s unique take on parenting.

HollywoodLife’s insiders brought this news to light during one of their most recent chats.

According to their findings, Perry and Bloom take a ‘kid first’ approach to parenting and work their schedules around their little bundle of joy.

Reportedly, they also alternate parenting duties and presences despite having packed social and work lives.

The same insider also explained that they aren’t afraid to ask, or hire help whenever necessary to maintain their lifestyles.

Reportedly, “Along with their obvious parenting duties they also have lots of help.”

Plus, “Orlando isn’t really working right now so they both have an understanding that their work is important.”

Not only that, “They will alternate when needed but have enough help to make sure it will all work out. They have it all sorted out.”

