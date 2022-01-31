 
Prince Charles reaching out to ‘keep Prince Harry close’ ahead of memoir release: report

Experts fear the window to mending fences has “set a sail” and warn Prince Charles is only reaching out to Prince Harry to manage the disastrous implications of his memoir release.

Royal expert and commentator Rebecca English brought this news forward.

She made the revelation during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There she started off by revealing, “The people I speak to tell me that, yes the Prince of Wales does really love his son, and yes there is a dialogue going on between them, and of course, the hope is that one day they will be able to repair their relationship.”

“But the Royal Family are just not prone to these grand gestures,” she clarified.

“That said, I think probably they do want Harry to eventually be able to come to the UK and spend some quality time with his father.”

“But of course, it all depends slightly on how things go over the next few weeks regarding the judicial review he’s seeking from the Home Office about his security.”

During the course of the chat, the show’s host Jo Elvin raised a comment highlighting that all this might just be a way for Prince Charles to keep his son Prince Harry from sharing any damaging insights.

Rebecca remained resistant to the possibility and explained, “I suspect that ship has already sailed. If the book’s coming out in the Autumn, I expect they’re kind of on the final draft phase of this.”

“But of course, the better his relationship with his father is I suspect, the less likely he’ll be to want to stick the boot in, who knows.”

