Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla had chosen to break a very important royal tradition when she tied the knot with Prince Charles in 2005.

For every royal wedding one of the key parts of a bride’s outfit consists of a tiara however, Camilla opted out on the sparkling head wear, making her one of the first royal brides to not wear one on her wedding day.

Furthermore, she kept her wedding dress relatively simple as she swapped for a traditional gown for a silk chiffon dress with a matching coat and finished the look with a hat.

As per experts, the reason why the Duchess of Cornwall decided to opt for no tiaras was because this was not her first marriage and secondly the couple did not have their wedding in a church rather they tied the knot in a Catholic service.