 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

File Footage 


Camilla had chosen to break a very important royal tradition when she tied the knot with Prince Charles in 2005.

For every royal wedding one of the key parts of a bride’s outfit consists of a tiara however, Camilla opted out on the sparkling head wear, making her one of the first royal brides to not wear one on her wedding day.

Furthermore, she kept her wedding dress relatively simple as she swapped for a traditional gown for a silk chiffon dress with a matching coat and finished the look with a hat.

As per experts, the reason why the Duchess of Cornwall decided to opt for no tiaras was because this was not her first marriage and secondly the couple did not have their wedding in a church rather they tied the knot in a Catholic service. 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report

The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report
Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra

Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra
BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled
Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?

Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?
Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse

Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse
Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source

Tom Holland secures £3m London pad for Zendaya: source
Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Queen didn't want to 'antagonise' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle through this move

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Dua Lipa poses in heavy New York snowfall: ‘everything is totally fine’

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'

Lily Collins showers praises over Phil Collins on 71st birthday: 'Thank you for inspiring me'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun criticism, stick to Spotify's deal
‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic with Ramadan release date

Latest

view all