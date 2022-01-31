 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

The one-of-a-kind crown Prince Charles especially ordered for his coronation day, costing about £200,000, was never paid for according to reports.

Not only was the crown made to order, and considered a rush job, the traditional coronet worn by King Edward VIII, the Queen’s uncle was taken out of the country before Charles was to be crown King.

However, Senior Vice President of Global Precious Metal Corporation, David R Mason was never awarded any payment for his efforts.

To make matters worse, the company that commissioned the crown ended up ‘gifting’ the crown without providing the maker with any compensation whatsoever.

The coronet itself was made to fit and had to take into account the prince’s thick hair, and distinctive ears.

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report

He explained the situation to Channel 5’s Secrets of The Royal Palaces and was quoted saying, “We didn’t get paid. With all the gold samples and the gold orbs, it was more than £200,000 worth of gold. We did send our usual chaser notices but we were unsuccessful in getting paid for it.”

What makes the crown even more special, other than its staggering price tag is the fact that it contains a ping pong ball on the orb.

Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown remains unpaid till now: report

The maker even explained his inspiration for the decision and told the segment’s hosts, “I happened to be watching a ping pong game on television and the thought came to me.”

“But of course, there was no way we could remove the ping pong ball from inside without destroying the gold. In fact, the ping pong ball is still there.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle may restart her lifestyle blog
Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Kate Middleton 'schooled' Meghan Markle on royal life

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Social media reacts after Rihanna debuts baby bump to confirm first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky
Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Camilla broke THIS royal tradition for her wedding to Prince Charles

Prince Charles reaching out to ‘keep Prince Harry close’ ahead of memoir release: report

Prince Charles reaching out to ‘keep Prince Harry close’ ahead of memoir release: report
Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report

The truth into Lady Gaga’s dognapping case unveiled: report
Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra

Sources unveil Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s parenting mantra
Katy Perry’s secret to a successful work-life balance unearthed

Katy Perry’s secret to a successful work-life balance unearthed
BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled

BTS drops teaser of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’s OST ‘Stay Alive, leaves ARMY thrilled
Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?

Queen sidelines Prince Edward, honours Camilla to snub Harry?
Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse

Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse

Latest

view all