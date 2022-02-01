'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic dialogue from the show: Watch

Mere Paas Tum Ho, one of Pakitan's most groud-breaking shows, now has an Indian rip-off.

Sony TV's Kaamna not only takes from the storyline of Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui's drama serial, but also gives itself the leverage of copying dialogues from the project.

In a clip going viral on social media, the Indian drama has recreated one of the most talked-about scenes from MPTH featuring a daunting dialogue from Humayun Saeed.

Reacting to the story, Seed himself dropped down a couple of crying face emojis.

Mere Paas Tum Ho discussed themes of infidelity, love and betrayal between a husband and wife. The project is dubbed one of the most hit serials in the history of Pakistan