 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Mere Paas Tum Ho Indian rip-off copies iconic dialogue from the show: Watch
'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic dialogue from the show: Watch

Mere Paas Tum Ho, one of Pakitan's most groud-breaking shows, now has an Indian rip-off.

Sony  TV's Kaamna not only takes from the storyline of Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui's drama serial, but also gives itself the leverage of copying dialogues from the project.

In a clip going viral on social media, the Indian drama has recreated one of the most talked-about scenes from MPTH featuring a daunting dialogue from Humayun Saeed.

Reacting to the story, Seed himself dropped down a couple of crying face emojis.

Mere Paas Tum Ho discussed themes of infidelity, love and betrayal between a husband and wife. The project is dubbed one of the most hit serials in the history of Pakistan

More From Showbiz:

Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud

Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud
Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan

Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan
Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale

Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale
Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See
Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling

Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling
Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan

Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan
Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'

Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'
Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ gets release date after multiple delays

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ gets release date after multiple delays
Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’
Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’

Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’
When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show

When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show
Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad: Read more

Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad: Read more

Latest

view all