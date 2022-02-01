 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo made Georgina Rodriguez go from buses to Bugatti: 'It was funny'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are detailing the initial phases of their much-discussed romance.

Speaking during I am Georgina's first episode, Ronaldo explained his first impression of Rodriguez, stating that she came across as a "very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age."

Rodriguez went on to add: "We had a very special start to our relationship."

"Many times he'd come after work," the 28-year-old revealed. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

"It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. ... We would go home and there we would go into our own world," gushed Ronaldo.

The couple recently made headlines after Ronaldo lit up Burj Khalifa for Rodriguez on her birthday. The couple is currently expecting twins.

