Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Virginia Giuffre lawyer David Boies will cross-question Prince Andrew in London.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the 80-year-old revealed that his client, Virginia, wants to 'vindicate herself and the other victims.'

He added: "I think that we would be unlikely to settle in a situation in which somebody just handed over a cheque.

"So if Prince Andrew maintains 'I've never heard of this person', 'I don't know who she is', 'The photographs are fake', then I don't think that we would want to settle on that basis."

"That said, if you had a settlement that was large enough to be, in effect, a vindication, then it's something we would obviously look at," added David.

Adding this, David assured royal admirers that he will not grill Prince Andrew's daughter or the Queen. 

"I'm going to try to get him to understand that this is not going to be combative,' he told The Daily Telegraph. 'Obviously, I'm going to ask him a lot of questions.

"And although some of the questions may be uncomfortable, I'm not going to be aggressive or in any way offensive to him. I'm going to be respectful."

