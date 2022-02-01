 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Piers Morgan has taken another opportunity to bash 'hypocritical' couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a column for The Sun, Piers expressed his views on the Sussexes, after the couple demanded the platform remove podcaster Joe Rogan.   

“In a new low, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have demanded the Swedish streaming platform — which paid them $25 million last year to do their own podcast — do something about Rogan’s 'rampant misinformation.'

“Sorry, WHAT? A pair of two-bit minor British royal family renegades best known for spewing outrageously harmful misinformation to Oprah Winfrey are trying to suppress an American’s First Amendment right to free speech?”

"How dare she and her equally hypocritical husband, Harry, make any demands from a company that’s paid them a fortune to so far produce one podcast that was so bad, I needed urgent brain cell restoration surgery after enduring it?

"If the choice of whom to listen to in America is a curious, smart man who listens to myriad views to get to the truth, or a pair of fork-tongued, woke wastrels whose only currency is trashing the royal institution that gave them their titles to exploit for vast financial gain, give me the former anytime."

Joe Rogan came under fire last week for his misinformation on COVID-19 and his anti-vax claims.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why
Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?

Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?
BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’
BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post

BTS' V drops comment on Park Seo-joon's golf post

Latest

view all