Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Piers Morgan has taken another opportunity to bash 'hypocritical' couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



In a column for The Sun, Piers expressed his views on the Sussexes, after the couple demanded the platform remove podcaster Joe Rogan.

“In a new low, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have demanded the Swedish streaming platform — which paid them $25 million last year to do their own podcast — do something about Rogan’s 'rampant misinformation.'

“Sorry, WHAT? A pair of two-bit minor British royal family renegades best known for spewing outrageously harmful misinformation to Oprah Winfrey are trying to suppress an American’s First Amendment right to free speech?”

"How dare she and her equally hypocritical husband, Harry, make any demands from a company that’s paid them a fortune to so far produce one podcast that was so bad, I needed urgent brain cell restoration surgery after enduring it?

"If the choice of whom to listen to in America is a curious, smart man who listens to myriad views to get to the truth, or a pair of fork-tongued, woke wastrels whose only currency is trashing the royal institution that gave them their titles to exploit for vast financial gain, give me the former anytime."

Joe Rogan came under fire last week for his misinformation on COVID-19 and his anti-vax claims.