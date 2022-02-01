 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

A source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has revealed how he managed to sweep her off her feet
A source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has revealed how he managed to sweep her off her feet

Rihanna is expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky and according to close sources, the baby daddy-to-be is over the moon and sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’ as she rides out her pregnancy!

After the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy first dropped on Monday, a source close to the couple told People that “a lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.”

“From the very beginning, he's doted on her. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time,” the source spilled, adding that they share a great equation filled with laughter.

“They always have fun together. They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives,” the source added.

Another insider told People that starting a family was the ‘natural next step’ for them after having known each other through music.

“At the start of their relationship, each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work,” said the insider, adding, “It has grown from there.”

“He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for,” they added.

Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet on Monday with photos of them strolling in New York City with the Diamonds singer’s baby bump on full display.

The couple were first confirmed to be dating in November 2020 with rumours about them going around since July 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song

Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song
Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

Royal family defended for using taxpayers' money

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch

‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ teases documentary release: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to soon walk down the aisle in ‘fairytale’ wedding?
Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law

Piers Morgan blasts 'hypocrites' Megan Markle, Prince Harry for 'supressing' US law
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can face financial difficulties in 2022: Here’s why
Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?

Virginia Giuffre lawyer to question Queen in Prince Andrew sex scandal?
BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

BTS fans take over internet to wish Jimin a speedy recovery post appendicitis surgery

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction

Janet Jackson was banned from Grammys after wardrobe malfunction
Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'

Robert Pattinson chased Batman role for a year, was 'obsessed'
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan
Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Kanye West tells fans to stop asking him to make NFT: ‘Ask me later’

Latest

view all