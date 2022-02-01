Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’

A source close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has revealed how he managed to sweep her off her feet

Rihanna is expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky and according to close sources, the baby daddy-to-be is over the moon and sends her ‘roomfuls of flowers’ as she rides out her pregnancy!

After the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy first dropped on Monday, a source close to the couple told People that “a lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.”

“From the very beginning, he's doted on her. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time,” the source spilled, adding that they share a great equation filled with laughter.

“They always have fun together. They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives,” the source added.

Another insider told People that starting a family was the ‘natural next step’ for them after having known each other through music.

“At the start of their relationship, each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work,” said the insider, adding, “It has grown from there.”

“He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for,” they added.

Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet on Monday with photos of them strolling in New York City with the Diamonds singer’s baby bump on full display.

The couple were first confirmed to be dating in November 2020 with rumours about them going around since July 2020.