David Beckham reveals interesting thing about her fashion designer wife Victoria

Legendary footballer David Beckham on Tuesday revealed he and her fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham have only ever shared food from the same plate once over the years.

David Beckham has admitted he and wife have only ever shared the same meal once throughout their entire marriage - with the former footballer calling the solo incident 'the most amazing thing'



The 46-year-old former England captain revealed dubbing the one-off incident "amazing" and one of his favourite memories.



"I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it," the dad-of-four explained on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.



The Posh Spice singer has "eaten the same thing for the last 25 years", Beckham said.



"Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."

The star then went on to recall the one time fashion icon Victoria, 47, relaxed her usual diet and enjoyed a bite or two off her husband's plate.



"The only time she's shared something that's been on my plate is when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing," David fondly remembered.

"It was one of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since."

David Beckham's revelations suggest as he wants to share more meals with her sweet wife Victoria Beckham.

