Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Kate Middleton is superstar for Americans, more popular than Meghan in US

Kate Middleton has once again beaten her sister-in-law in popularity, she is more than twice as popular as Meghan Markle in the United States, according to a new poll.

 The Duchess of Cambridge is loved as 'superstar' by Americans. She  secured 68 percent of the support compared to just 31 percent for Meghan, the Sun has revealed.

The new survey occurs as Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to make their first trip to the USA since 2014.

In response to the survey, an American royal commentator Christopher Andersen suggested the Duchess of Cambridge has a real ability to connect with Americans.

He said: "Kate has become an even bigger superstar without ever setting foot here. She embodies everything Americans expect in a princess destined to become Queen — beauty, grace, regal bearing and the ability to connect."

"Whatever royal scandal is making headlines, the Duchess of Cambridge sails above it all," Andersen added.

Opinion polls conducted in the UK also suggest Kate Middleton is a fan favourite. According to YouGov, she has registered a popularity rating of 65 percent in Britain. 

Kate Middleton is a fan favourite in her own country as well. The Duchess of Cambridge is only behind the Queen, on 76 percent, and husband William, on 66 percent, in the UK.

