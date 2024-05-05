Lisa Jakub actress recalls getting helped by Robin Williams after getting ‘thrown out of school'

Robin Williams portrayed Daniel Hillard, father of Lisa Jakub, Mathew Lawrence and Mara Wilson in 1993 comedy ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

Robin Williams helped Lisa Jakub actress after she was ‘thrown out of school’

Robin WIlliams stepped up to help Lisa Jakub after she was expelled from school while filming the iconic Mrs Doubtfire.

Mathew Lawrence reunited with his on-screen sisters, Mara Wilson and Jakub in the latest episode of his podcast Brotherly Love, where the former actress shed light on the thoughtful gesture by his on-screen dad.

“I’m Canadian. I was attending high school in Canada, then I left for four months to film the movie [Doubtfire]”, she recalled, “We were going to set up this system, pre-internet, where I’d mail my school work back and forth to the school”.

However, the writer surprised her former co-stars when she revealed she was later “thrown out of high school”.

Despite three hours of onset tutoring for child actors, Jakub eventually received a note from school which stated, “‘This isn’t working for us anymore, don’t come back’”.

“Yeah, 9th grade. I was devastated”, she expressed.

“It was just so heartbreaking, because I had this life that was very unusual, and that was the one normal thing”.

Nonetheless, to her rescue came the Dead Poets Society actor as she reminisced, “The amazing thing was Robin saw that I was upset, he asked me what was going on,” before writing a letter to her principal asking to “rethink her decision” and explainding that she’s just “trying to pursue education and career at the same time”.

To her disbelief, she disclosed, “The principal got the letter, framed the letter, put it up in the office, and didn’t ask me to come back. Amazing.”

Although Jakub failed to get her high school degree, she eventually got her GED and later graduated from University in 2010.