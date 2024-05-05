 

Lisa Jakub actress recalls getting helped by Robin Williams after getting ‘thrown out of school'

Robin Williams portrayed Daniel Hillard, father of Lisa Jakub, Mathew Lawrence and Mara Wilson in 1993 comedy ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Robin Williams helped Lisa Jakub actress after she was ‘thrown out of school’ 

Robin WIlliams stepped up to help Lisa Jakub after she was expelled from school while filming the iconic Mrs Doubtfire.  

Mathew Lawrence reunited with his on-screen sisters, Mara Wilson and Jakub in the latest episode of his podcast Brotherly Love, where the former actress shed light on the thoughtful gesture by his on-screen dad. 

“I’m Canadian. I was attending high school in Canada, then I left for four months to film the movie [Doubtfire]”, she recalled, “We were going to set up this system, pre-internet, where I’d mail my school work back and forth to the school”.  

However, the writer surprised her former co-stars when she revealed she was later “thrown out of high school”. 

Despite three hours of onset tutoring for child actors, Jakub eventually received a note from school which stated, “‘This isn’t working for us anymore, don’t come back’”. 

“Yeah, 9th grade. I was devastated”, she expressed. 

“It was just so heartbreaking, because I had this life that was very unusual, and that was the one normal thing”. 

Nonetheless, to her rescue came the Dead Poets Society actor as she reminisced, “The amazing thing was Robin saw that I was upset, he asked me what was going on,” before writing a letter to her principal asking to “rethink her decision” and explainding that she’s just “trying to pursue education and career at the same time”. 

To her disbelief, she disclosed, “The principal got the letter, framed the letter, put it up in the office, and didn’t ask me to come back. Amazing.” 

Although Jakub failed to get her high school degree, she eventually got her GED and later graduated from University in 2010. 

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle warned greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again video

Meghan Markle warned greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again
Amy Winehouse best friend Tyler James reviews late singer's biopic

Amy Winehouse best friend Tyler James reviews late singer's biopic
Ariana Madix gushes over boyfriend Daniel Wai on his birthday

Ariana Madix gushes over boyfriend Daniel Wai on his birthday
Reese Witherspoon's daughter claps back at ‘toxic' comments

Reese Witherspoon's daughter claps back at ‘toxic' comments
Heidi Klum celebrates 'beautiful' daughter Leni's 20th birthday

Heidi Klum celebrates 'beautiful' daughter Leni's 20th birthday

Meghan Markle has ‘harmed' herself among young: ‘Rock bottom'

Meghan Markle has ‘harmed' herself among young: ‘Rock bottom'
Prince Harry has ‘special desire to see King well' upon UK visit

Prince Harry has ‘special desire to see King well' upon UK visit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘betray' their former positional with attacks

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘betray' their former positional with attacks

Meghan Markle does not have ‘time' for Prince Harry as he jets off to UK

Meghan Markle does not have ‘time' for Prince Harry as he jets off to UK
Meghan Markle lacks ‘sure touch' in dealing with her in-laws: Expert

Meghan Markle lacks ‘sure touch' in dealing with her in-laws: Expert
Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘alone' in fear of ‘bad reception'

Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘alone' in fear of ‘bad reception'
‘Wise' Meghan Markle keeping away from Prince Harry accomplishments

‘Wise' Meghan Markle keeping away from Prince Harry accomplishments