Pakistan rejects Indian minister's 'utterly delusional' remarks about 'integration of AJK in India'

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the “utterly delusional and provocative remarks” of a Bhartiya Janta Party minister “hoping for the integration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is habitual of political figures from the BJP-RSS combine to drag Pakistan into India’s domestic politics in a bid to divert public attention from major issues and to stoke hyper-nationalism in order to make electoral gains,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The FO “well-advised” Indian leaders to “desist from indulging in absurd fantasies and to actually take cognizance of the grave situation on the ground in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)”.

“The fact is that despite decades of unabated Indian oppression and illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, under the BJP-RSS dispensation, the Kashmiris’ resolve to resist the Indian occupation has only strengthened with the passage of time,” continued the statement.

Pakistan reminded the BJP ministers that “Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council”. It added that multiple UNSC resolutions “stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people “ via a “free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the UN”.

“Rather than entertaining any notions of aggrandisement, India should vacate its illegal occupation of IIOJK and be prepared for accountability for the brutalisation of the innocent Kashmiris by its occupation forces in IIOJK,” said the FO.

The spokesperson stated that Islamabad “will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to realise the legitimate right to self-determination”.

A day earlier, The Indian Express reported that Indian Minister Kapil Patil at an event had expressed his wish of seeing Azad Jammu and Kashmir "would be integrated into India by 2024".

The Indian minister had passed the remarks while asking people to not expect the Indian prime minister to "bring down the prices of onions and potatoes".

“Only PM Modi and Amit Shah can achieve certain things for the country. PM Modi should continue to lead this country as he has taken bold decisions like introducing CAA and abrogating sections 370 and 35 A etc,” Patil said during his speech.