 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit London's Chinatown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visit Londons Chinatown

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited London's Chinatown on Tuesday as they celebrated the new lunar Year of the Tiger.

During their visit,  they met members of the local community and visited some of the fantastic businesses located in the busy area of London.

During a meeting with members of the local community and representatives from the police, The Prince of Wales heard about the impact of hate crime towards the Chinese and wider East and South-East Asian Communities, and what is being done to combat it. 

In a message posted on the couple's social media account, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess wrote, "The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness."

More From Entertainment:

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID
Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit
'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news

'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed

Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed
Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'
Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race

Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race
Kate Middleton is 'superstar' for Americans, more popular than Meghan in US

Kate Middleton is 'superstar' for Americans, more popular than Meghan in US
Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react

Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react

Latest

view all