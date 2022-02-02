Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat chef shares loved-up photo of future bride and groom

 
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are beaming out of sheer happiness in a surfaced photo.

The couple, who is rumoured to tie the knot in April, posed for a sweet selfie alongside their assistant chef Shastry. In the photo, Ranbir could be spotted happily embracing Alia, who glows in a beige shawl.

Sharing the post, Shastry wrote, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been an exciting and learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh, all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang."

Take a look:


