Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!

Rihanna left her fans jumping with joy over the weekend after she announced her pregnancy news.

The 33-year-old strolled the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky with Harlem photo shoot on Monday.

While the pop star sparked frenzy after dropping the bombshell news, fans are busy guessing the gender of her unborn baby.

The singer, who had donned a pink jacket that laid her baby bump bare, apparently gave a subtle hint to her fans about having a baby girl.

"Rihanna told us she's having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink," one social media user noted as the news broke on Monday.

"Why do I feel like the pink coat indicates that she's having a mini her, just tell us you're having a girl Riri," another amateur detective suspected.

Rihanna's pink jacket was a vintage Chanel worth $8,000 in which she happily walked alongside her rapper boyfriend.

