 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi's 4th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi's 4th birthday
Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi’s 4th birthday

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared a sweet family photo as she celebrates the fourth birthday of her daughter Stormi today.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared the stunning photo, featuring Stormi, she herself and partner Travis Scott.

In the photo, the birthday girl can be seen sweetly hugging mom Kylie and dad Travis.

Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis, captioned the photo, “our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Stormi a very happy birthday.

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner commented, “Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!”.

Kendall Jenner said, “4! a full adult.” 

