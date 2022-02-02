Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her birthday bash: See pics

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta celebrated her 47th birthday with family in Los Angeles and shared a glimpse of her perfect evening.

Taking to Instagram, the Kal Ho Naa actor posted stunning photos of her special day featuring her husband Gene Goodenough, her brother Manish Zinta, her mom Nilprabha Zinta and a few others.

Sharing the pictures, Preity added that she spent most of the day doing mommy duties as the couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.





She wrote, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies.”

She added: “I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. In spite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

In the pictures, the Veer-Zaara actor donned yellow coordinated joggers for the occasion. The first photo shows Preity being given a piece of cake by Gene and she appears in the other entries in selfies with her family and friends.

Fans and friends including Sussanne Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Dia Mirza, extended birthday wishes to the star shortly after she shared the post.

Earlier, in November, Preity revealed she and Gene have become parents to twins Jai and Gia. In a post, she wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."