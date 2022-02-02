 
Queen has something 'big' planned for Prince William's milestone birthday

The Queen is reportedly gearing up for a surprise for Prince William in order to mark his milestone birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge turns 40 on June 21 and to celebrate, a royal expert claimed that the Queen has something “big” in store.

The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to live it up this year considering that the past two birthdays were marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christopher Andersen spoke to Us Weekly and said: "The Queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well.

"There will be big parties again, if Covid allows anything like that to happen."

Furthermore, royal fans are also expecting a new portrait of the future king to be released on the big day. 

