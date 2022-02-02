Snoop Dog issues desperate plea for missing dog Frank

 
Snoop Dog asks fans across the area to help locate his missing dog, Frank.

The pup, Grey French bulldog went missing on January 30th and has Snoop worried out of his mind.

The post was shared on social media just a couple of hours ago and includes breed information, contact details and even his last known location.

The picture however is the kicker and tugged at the heartstrings of much of his fan base.

It also included a caption that read, “Our dog Frank went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog. If you see him please DM me”.

For those unaware, Snoop Dog is a renowned animal lover and even hosts events like the Puppy Bowl XVIII which is slated to be held on February 13th this year. 

