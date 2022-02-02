Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Sunil Grover has undergone a crucial heart surgery after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed heart ailment

Popular Indian comedian Sunil Grover has undergone a crucial heart surgery after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed heart ailment, reported Bollywood Life.

A source close to Grover, who rose to fame on Comedy Nights with Kapil, revealed that he is currently admitted at the Asian Heart Institute in Bandra, Mumbai where he is recuperating from the surgery.

According to News18, Grover, who had been shooting for a web show, was forced to undergo the important procedure after doctors detected a blockage in his heart.

Grover, 44, became a household name thanks to his comedy stints as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on the hit Indian TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.