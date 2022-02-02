 
Prince Harry 'laying low' after 'causing upset' to the Queen

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to “lay low” after realising that he does not want to “cause more upset”.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl the Duke of Sussex, who has come out with explosive allegations against the royal family, has allegedly “reflected” over his troubling actions and realized how much it affected his grandmother, the Queen.

She told Closer magazine: "Whether Harry has regrets or not, I don’t know, but what I do know is that he has a history of lashing out at the establishment before.

"He’s talked about his 'accident of birth' and the 'burden of the crown'.

"He’s been critical in the past, but then goes quiet. I think since last year he’s paused and reflected.

"And he’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now."

