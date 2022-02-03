 
Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose

Gigi Hadid has a 'secret' TikTok account 'only' for THIS purpose

Gigi Hadid is spilling the beans on her secret TikTok account which she only uses to cater to her mom duties.

Speaking to InStyle Magazine for their March issue, the 26-year-old model shared that she loves to look for kids' lunch clips on the video-sharing app.

"I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it. I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos," she says.

Speaking more about her bond with her daughter, Gigi revealed that she is very excited to take Khai for her first skiing lesson.

"I'm really excited to take Khai skiing one day, because I learned to ski when I was, like, 2," she says. "We're getting close."

The model, who wishes the world for her daughter, adds that Khai can be whoever she wants to when she gets older.

"Yeah. No. You know, she's going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don't know," she tells InStyle.

