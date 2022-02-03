 
Tom Holland would 'proudly' give up 'Spider-Man' role for 'next lucky kid'

Tom Holland is answering if he will reprise his role as Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Speaking on The One Show Wednesday, the 25-year-old revealed that he will happily leave his role when it is time for a new kid to step up.

 "I have had such an amazing run as Spider-Man, if it is my time to step down and the next lucky kid is going to step up, I will do so proudly," he said.

"I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve as the character, so if it is time then I will do it with my head held high, but if not, I will play this character forever because I love it," he added.

As for ambitions for an Oscar nomination, Tom feels he has achieved much greater love in shape of audience appreciation.

"For us as creatives, I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Sony and Marvel, the love and support we have had for the film from the fans has been so fantastic, that's enough for us," he confessed.

Tom added: "To see people in the audiences standing on their feet cheering, enjoying the process and the nostalgia of the celebration of three generations of cinema is pretty special to be a part of."

"So should the Oscars happen it would be the icing on the cake but if not we are all very proud of what we have achieved," concluded the star.

