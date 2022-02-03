 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony
Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony

The twin sisters of the showbiz industry, Aiman and Minal Khan have recently attended the engagement ceremony of their brother Maaz Khan and have taken the internet by storm.

The celebrity sisters who have a massive fan following have now been spotted together at a family event with their husbands and family.

Amid all this, the stars posed for the family photos and looked quite happy on a special day.

In the viral photos, the Behadd and Sun Yaara actors can be seen posing with the groom and their bhabi-to-be, Saba, giving a perfect family vibe.

Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony


Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony


Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony

For unversed, Minal Khan has recently got married to Ahsan Mohsin and enjoying her honeymoon phase.

More From Showbiz:

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures
In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out

In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out
Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!
Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’

Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’
Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her

Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her
HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’

HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’
Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa

Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa
'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break

'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break
Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar
Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch

Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch
Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Latest

view all