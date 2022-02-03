Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster 

 
Thursday Feb 03 2022
Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films set to release in 2022.

While, the trailer launch has been scheduled on February 4, Alia’s co-star, B Town’s versatile actor, Ajay Devgn has taken the internet by storm as he unveiled his first look from the film.

Today, the Singham actor turned to his Instagram handle and dropped his first look poster from the much awaited film.


In the shared picture, the Golmaal actor is seen posing by a car, and is clad in white pants and a shirt with a blazer. He is also wearing a cap and sunglasses.

Sharing the poster, Devgn captioned his post, “Apni pehchaan se chaar, lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions @saregama_official.” Ranveer Singh commented with a heart and fire emoticon, “Power!”


For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Devgn has reunited with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost two decades. Their previous collaboration was the 1998 hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

The upcoming film will mark the Sooryanvanshi actor’s second film with the Raazi actress, as the two have also featured in SS Rajamouli’s RRR together.

Bhansali’s film is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. After multiple delays, the film will hit the theatres on February 25.

