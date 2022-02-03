Britney Spears heaps praises for her lawyer: ‘This man has turned my life around’

Britney Spears is showering praises over her lawyer Mathew Rosengart who helped her set free from 13-year conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a couple of photos as she joined Rosengart for lunch.

The 40-year-old singer wrote in the caption of the post, “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!”

“We accidentally matched for lunch!!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!,” she expressed while adding, “I simply adore you !!!!"

Earlier on November 12 when the Gimme More song-maker's conservatorship was terminated, Rosengart told the reporters, “Britney, as of today, is a free woman."



"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney,” he added.