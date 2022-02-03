Kardashian's fans recall Kourtney and Scott Disick's love-filled moments

 
Kardashians fans recall Kourtney and Scott Disicks love-filled moments

Kardashians' fans have reacted to Kourtney's famous words about her baby daddy Scott Disick kare very active and curious to know about the famous family's ongoing activities and affairs as they miss no opportunity to be entertained.

A TikTok user under the name Kardashians Family shared a montage of clips focusing on ex couple Kourtney and Scott Disick to remind fans of their loved-filled moments.

Kourtney, who parted ways in 2015 after dating Scott for almost 10 years, called her baby daddy her "soulmate" in a resurfaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip.

In one throwback scene from KUTWK, Kourtney's sister Khloe asked Scott: "You're not getting over her, right?"

"No, I feel like I'll never be over her. She's the love of my life," Scott responds.

Amid more scenes of the exes embracing one another and looking madly in love, Kourtney says in an old confessional: "We are soulmates."

"I would never wanna be with anybody but her," Scott says in another confessional.

The clips were enough to get fans to quickly responds in the comments section, sharing how much they miss the stars being in a relationship.

One wrote: "No, I honestly wish they were still together," as another added, "I'm not crying, you are." A user said: "it’s too early for me to start crying," while one chimed in, "I miss them."

However, others agreed that Scott "didn't deserve Kourtney," with one saying, "if she was the love of his life he would’ve treated her with respect."

