Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’

Sources bring Queen Elizabeth’s true feelings about divorce in royal marriages, to light.



Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward made this revelation during her latest appearance.

She spoke to OK! Magazine about the Queen’s view on divorce as well as the advice she normally gives family members whenever their facing personal marriage woes.

According to the royal commentator, "I think the Queen feels it's all too easy to get divorced now.”

Not only that, "She used to say, 'Just wait two years and see if you can make it work.' She will have urged Peter and Autumn to try again."

For those unversed, the breakdown of the pair’s relationship is said to have deeply upset the Queen who finds the entire notion of divorce to be utterly and completely “uncomfortable.”

With the number of divorces Queen Elizabeth has seen in her own household, she continues to favour Prince William and Kate Middleton’s determination to make it work.

Ms Seward believes, "She's sad but she's also quite pragmatic ‒ she wouldn't have survived this long if she wasn't.”

"Thankfully, she has William and Kate. If she didn't have them, I think she might say to herself, 'Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it's come to nothing.'"