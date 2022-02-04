 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s views on divorce laid bare: ‘It’s just too easy’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Sources bring Queen Elizabeth’s true feelings about divorce in royal marriages, to light.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward made this revelation during her latest appearance.

She spoke to OK! Magazine about the Queen’s view on divorce as well as the advice she normally gives family members whenever their facing personal marriage woes.

According to the royal commentator, "I think the Queen feels it's all too easy to get divorced now.”

Not only that, "She used to say, 'Just wait two years and see if you can make it work.' She will have urged Peter and Autumn to try again."

For those unversed, the breakdown of the pair’s relationship is said to have deeply upset the Queen who finds the entire notion of divorce to be utterly and completely “uncomfortable.”

With the number of divorces Queen Elizabeth has seen in her own household, she continues to favour Prince William and Kate Middleton’s determination to make it work.

Ms Seward believes, "She's sad but she's also quite pragmatic ‒ she wouldn't have survived this long if she wasn't.”

"Thankfully, she has William and Kate. If she didn't have them, I think she might say to herself, 'Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it's come to nothing.'"

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump

Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s mother addresses her death by suicide
Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king

Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king
Nick Cannon’s eight child sparks ‘celibacy journey’: ‘I’m out of control’

Nick Cannon’s eight child sparks ‘celibacy journey’: ‘I’m out of control’
Kardashian's fans recall Kourtney and Scott Disick's love-filled moments

Kardashian's fans recall Kourtney and Scott Disick's love-filled moments
‘Pam & Tommy’ reopening wound for Pamela Anderson, says close source

‘Pam & Tommy’ reopening wound for Pamela Anderson, says close source

Whoopi Goldberg thinking of walking out after Holocaust backlash: source

Whoopi Goldberg thinking of walking out after Holocaust backlash: source
Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore

Channing Tatum reveals why he can’t enjoy Marvel movies anymore
Meghan Markle left guests shocked on her wedding day

Meghan Markle left guests shocked on her wedding day
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN
Can Kate Middleton become Queen?

Can Kate Middleton become Queen?
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off ‘generous yet manageable’ L.A home

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off ‘generous yet manageable’ L.A home

Latest

view all