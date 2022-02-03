 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna fulfils fans' demand by sharing new pic of her baby bump

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Rihanna, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, has shared new snap of her baby bump over fans demands.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singing sensation shared previously published photos of her baby bump with a new one which appeared to be taken in bathroom. 

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she wrote in the caption on a series of photos which included one of her in profile with her belly bared.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021. They have not shared her due date.

Rihanna was accused of not giving her followers what they were hoping for in her first post after revealing pregnancy news as the mum-to-be shared a snap of her showing off her new red lipstick for her make up brand. 

Rihanna's fans said that they wanted to hear more about the baby rather than her beauty brand's products. Now the singing sensation fulfilled their demands and shared a new pic of her baby bump with a meaningful caption.

