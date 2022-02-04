 
Kanye West 'loves making a scene!' Impresses Julia Fox friends with Birkin bags

Kanye West is showering love and appreciation for girlfriend Julia Fox on her birthday.

The couple was joined by some of Fox's friends in New York City to ring in the Uncut Gem star's 32nd bash. The group gathered for dinner at Lucien after which Ye "not only gave Julia a Birkin, about three of their friends got their own too," a source tells E! News.

The bags are said to be worth $30k (£22k) each.

"They were all really excited but the friends seemed really happy and surprised," the insider shared, adding that Ye "is definitely trying to impress her and win over her friends."

Another source close to Ye tells E! News that the 44-year-old rapper "helped organize" Julia's party because he "wanted it to be special for her."

Other celebrities who joined the bash included model Paloma Elesser, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, and actor Tommy Dorfman.

