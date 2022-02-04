 
Showbiz
Salman Khan kept ‘close check’ on Sunil Grover’s health amid heart surgery: reports

Salman Khan reportedly asked his team of doctors, who are also associated with his organisation Being Human, to closely observe comedian Sunil Grover’s health after he underwent heart surgery.

According to India Today, an insider spilled to the outlet that the Dabangg star is a good friend of the Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma star and he continued to enquire about his health during Grover’s stay at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, India.

“(Khan) asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman's team also kept a check on Sunil's heart surgery,” the source told the publication.

“Now that Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine,” it added.

The famed comedian and actor was rushed to hospital on January 8 when he felt chest pain. 

Upon his arrival at the hospital, it was revealed that he had a heart attack with 100 percent blockage in two arteries while the third artery was also mostly affected. He was also tested positive for Covid-19.

To go by Times of India’s reports, the Bharat actor underwent four bypass surgeries, following his was discharge from the hospital on February 3, 2022.

