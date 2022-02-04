 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy
Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are good friends who are usually seen hanging out together; however, the Bang Bang rapper admitted that she had no clue that her pal was expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky until its announcement was made.

During her conversation on DJ Buck& Friends show for HOT 93.7 at Hartford, the 39-year-old rapper was quizzed whether or not she knew that RiRi’s baby is on-the-way.

In response, the Anaconda rapper revealed that she absolutely didn’t know about it. Minaj said that she even advised Rocky to start his family with the Fenty Beauty founder.

“We were laughing, so I would have never known but I am so freaking happy for both of them,” she added.

The couple, on January 30, unveiled gorgeous pictures of them walking around in New York City while, Rihanna showed off her baby bump.

Minaj was quick to react to the couple’s big news as she shared the photograph on her Instagram Story. 

More From Entertainment:

Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74

Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74
Kate Middleton flaunts her rugby skills after replacing Prince Harry as patron

Kate Middleton flaunts her rugby skills after replacing Prince Harry as patron
Spotify chief Daniel Ek defends Joe Rogan deal

Spotify chief Daniel Ek defends Joe Rogan deal
'Spice Girls' split up again, reunion and movie cancelled due to COVID-19

'Spice Girls' split up again, reunion and movie cancelled due to COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian absolutely 'not dating' Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey

Khloe Kardashian absolutely 'not dating' Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey
Kendall Jenner beau Devin Booker selected as NBA All-Star reserve

Kendall Jenner beau Devin Booker selected as NBA All-Star reserve
Kanye West 'loves making a scene!' Impresses Julia Fox friends with Birkin bags

Kanye West 'loves making a scene!' Impresses Julia Fox friends with Birkin bags
Jennifer Lopez 'ready to say I do' after gushing over beau Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez 'ready to say I do' after gushing over beau Ben Affleck?
Victoria Beckham cheers for her 'favourite look' on Deepika Padukone

Victoria Beckham cheers for her 'favourite look' on Deepika Padukone
From Princess to Queen: Key dates in Elizabeth 70 years on the throne

From Princess to Queen: Key dates in Elizabeth 70 years on the throne
Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins' scene from a film starring Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston shares Anthony Hopkins' scene from a film starring Brad Pitt
Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin sits for interview with daughter

Queen Elizabeth's gay cousin sits for interview with daughter

Latest

view all