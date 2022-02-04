Nicki Minaj spills what she knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are good friends who are usually seen hanging out together; however, the Bang Bang rapper admitted that she had no clue that her pal was expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky until its announcement was made.

During her conversation on DJ Buck& Friends show for HOT 93.7 at Hartford, the 39-year-old rapper was quizzed whether or not she knew that RiRi’s baby is on-the-way.

In response, the Anaconda rapper revealed that she absolutely didn’t know about it. Minaj said that she even advised Rocky to start his family with the Fenty Beauty founder.

“We were laughing, so I would have never known but I am so freaking happy for both of them,” she added.

The couple, on January 30, unveiled gorgeous pictures of them walking around in New York City while, Rihanna showed off her baby bump.

Minaj was quick to react to the couple’s big news as she shared the photograph on her Instagram Story.