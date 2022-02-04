 
Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, under isolation

Jaya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31 and is since under isolation
Veteran Bollywood star Jaya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31 and is since under isolation, reported The Times of India.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official on Friday confirmed the same in a statement that said, “Today is the 5th day since Jaya Bachchan tested covid positive.”

Bachchan’s positive diagnosis comes just days after her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Shabana Azmi announced that she had contracted COVID-19; the two had been shooting for the Karan Johar film together in Delhi.

Azmi, in her statement, had said, “Have tested positive for COVID… Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested.”

According to reports, filming for the film was halted after Bachchan tested positive and the upcoming shooting schedule in Delhi has also been rescheduled.

The matriarch of the prestigious Bachchan household isn’t the only one to have contracted the virus since the pandemic began; earlier in 2020, the whole Bachchan clan had tested positive, including her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

