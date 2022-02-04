Sarah Jessica Parker recalls late Willie Garson's 'terrible' final days

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the late Willie Garson was in 'terrible pain' in his final days

Sarah Jessica Parker, in a rare moment, opened up about her close pal Willie Garson’s final few days before his death from pancreatic cancer in September 2021 while filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

Talking about the difficult time in the And Just Like That documentary, released alongside the season finale, Parker emotionally reflected on how Garson struggled through his final days, which she recalled as being ‘terrible’.

“If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in,” Parker shared.

“I mean like pain, like physical pain,” the 56-year-old actress emphasised.

She then welled up while saying, “God, I can't believe I can't call Willie. I cannot believe I can't call him. I just can't believe it.”

Parker also recalled how Garson would quip that his character of Stanford Blatch was the most popular on Sex and the City.

Garson was last publicly seen in August, and reprised his role as Blatch in the first three episodes of the SATC reboot before passing away from his illness. His character was then made to move to Japan in the show.