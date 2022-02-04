 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker recalls late Willie Garson's 'terrible' final days

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the late Willie Garson was in terrible pain in his final days
 Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that the late Willie Garson was in 'terrible pain' in his final days 

Sarah Jessica Parker, in a rare moment, opened up about her close pal Willie Garson’s final few days before his death from pancreatic cancer in September 2021 while filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

Talking about the difficult time in the And Just Like That documentary, released alongside the season finale, Parker emotionally reflected on how Garson struggled through his final days, which she recalled as being ‘terrible’.

“If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in,” Parker shared.

“I mean like pain, like physical pain,” the 56-year-old actress emphasised.

She then welled up while saying, “God, I can't believe I can't call Willie. I cannot believe I can't call him. I just can't believe it.”

Parker also recalled how Garson would quip that his character of Stanford Blatch was the most popular on Sex and the City.

Garson was last publicly seen in August, and reprised his role as Blatch in the first three episodes of the SATC reboot before passing away from his illness. His character was then made to move to Japan in the show.

More From Entertainment:

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Lip reader unearths 'controversial' exchange between Prince Harry, Prince Charles
Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried

Lil Nas X’s social media absence since COVID scare leaves fans worried
Nick Cannon extends apology for ‘misspeaking’ while announcing 8th baby

Nick Cannon extends apology for ‘misspeaking’ while announcing 8th baby
Sarah Jessica Parker says she does not want Kim Cattrall back on ‘And Just Like That...’

Sarah Jessica Parker says she does not want Kim Cattrall back on ‘And Just Like That...’
Meghan Markle played killer 'Sleeping Beauty' in unearthed crime drama: Watch

Meghan Markle played killer 'Sleeping Beauty' in unearthed crime drama: Watch
The Weeknd gets spotted with ex Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra

The Weeknd gets spotted with ex Bella Hadid’s former friend Simi Khadra
Engin Altan’s Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ tops list of most watched films

Engin Altan’s Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ tops list of most watched films
Prince Harry highlights perks of 'me time' after quitting royal duties

Prince Harry highlights perks of 'me time' after quitting royal duties
Prince Charles kingship would only drop royal popularity, predicts expert

Prince Charles kingship would only drop royal popularity, predicts expert
Dakota Johnson in talks to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson in talks to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Madame Web'
Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74

Spanish fashion legend Antonio Miro dies aged 74
Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at Hoda Kotb for asking Ben Affleck questions

Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at Hoda Kotb for asking Ben Affleck questions

Latest

view all